Pedestrian struck and killed in early morning west end crash

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 31, 2026 7:09 am.

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the west end early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the Old Park Road and Eglinton Avenue West area, near Allen Road, just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When they arrived, they found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immediate word on his age.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

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