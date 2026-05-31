Pedestrian struck and killed in early morning west end crash
Posted May 31, 2026 7:09 am.
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the west end early Sunday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the Old Park Road and Eglinton Avenue West area, near Allen Road, just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.
When they arrived, they found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immediate word on his age.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.