‘Major delays’: Oil spill shuts down stretch of Hwy. 401 near Keele

An oil spill on westbound Highway 401 near Keele Street on Aug. 17, 2026. (Photo: X/OPP_HSD)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 17, 2026 2:07 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 2:25 pm.

Police are warning of “major delays” following an oil spill that shut a section of westbound Highway 401 near Keele Street in North York.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the area just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say liquid asphalt oil spilled from a transport truck.

The westbound express to collector lanes are closed and drivers travelling on the collectors will be forced onto the express lanes.

It’s not yet known when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

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