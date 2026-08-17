‘Major delays’: Oil spill shuts down stretch of Hwy. 401 near Keele

Police are warning of “major delays” following an oil spill that shut a section of westbound Highway 401 near Keele Street in North York.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the area just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say liquid asphalt oil spilled from a transport truck.

Major problems: Oil spill: WB #Hwy401 past Keele St.

Express to collector lanes closed and all collector lanes will be forced into the express lanes.

Liquid asphalt oil spilled from a transport truck that is on the right shoulder beyond the spill.

Expect major delays, no… pic.twitter.com/bNd1jMdAIQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 17, 2026

The westbound express to collector lanes are closed and drivers travelling on the collectors will be forced onto the express lanes.

It’s not yet known when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

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