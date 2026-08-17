Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among people who live, work, or have recently visited the area.

The individuals became symptomatic between July 2 and July 26, according to the City. Legionnaires’ disease does not spread person‑to‑person, and officials say the overall risk to the public remains low.

TPH teams are conducting onsite inspections and environmental sampling to identify potential sources of Legionella bacteria. Precautionary control measures have already been implemented, though no source has yet been confirmed, the public health unit said. Local hospitals and health partners have been notified to help identify any additional cases.

Investigators are also examining whether this cluster may be linked to a recent outbreak at Castleview Wychwood Towers, a nearby long‑term care home where five cases were confirmed earlier in July. The most recent case there developed symptoms on July 19.

What to know about Legionnaires’ disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which occur naturally in water and can proliferate in man‑made systems such as cooling towers, hot tubs, sprinkler systems, humidifiers, and decorative fountains. People become ill by breathing in small droplets containing the bacteria.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and can range from mild to severe. Older adults, people who smoke, and individuals with underlying health conditions are at greater risk. Most cases of the disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics.

More information is available on the City of Toronto’s Legionnaires’ disease webpage.