Scarborough home engulfed by fire on Sunday

Emergency crews were called to a home in Scarborough early Sunday afternoon for a 2-alarm fire at 130 Ellesmere Road.

Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke that engulfed a bungalow with multiple apartments.

No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to any other structures.

Paramedics say one woman was assessed at the scene and declined to be transported to a hospital.

Fire crews say they are not yet able to do a proper full search of the dwelling, so it is unclear if anyone else is inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.