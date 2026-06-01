York police seize $3.4M of illegal cannabis, 5 suspects charged

Police carry seized illegal cannabis as part of Project Eclipse investigation. (York Regional Police/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 1, 2026 2:06 pm.

Five suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police investigators say they dismantled a drug selling operation — seizing $3.4 million worth of illegal cannabis and cannabis oil after executing search warrants at two Markham residences and a commercial unit in Toronto.

Project Eclipse began in May 2026, when investigators zeroed in on a suspect believed to be selling cannabis out of a Markham home.

“The suspect was believed to be connected to a network trafficking illicit cannabis throughout Markham and surrounding areas,” a police release alleged.

That suspect was arrested on May 15 and a subsequent search warrant at the Markham residence resulted in the seizure of cannabis, a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine and Canadian currency, police said.

As the investigation evolved, police identified additional suspects.

On May 21, officers searched two more Markham residences and a commercial unit in Toronto.

“Officers seized more than 1,300 pounds of illicit cannabis and more than 30 jars of cannabis oil extract, with an estimated street value of more than $3.4 million,” the police release adds.

Tien Chen, 59, He Jin Jiang, 43, Junjuang Ke, 52, Yung Qing Chen, 50, and Yongzhong Ke, 78, of all Markham, face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Tien Chen faces a separate count of possession of a Schedule 1 substances.

Photo gallery of seized cannabis (Photos by York Regional Police):

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