‘Canada Strong’ shouldn’t mean environmental neglect

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, a war across the Middle East, job uncertainty thanks to AI – do you still have emotional bandwidth to worry about the environment?

It seems like Ottawa doesn’t.

Since Prime Minister Mark Carney took office, he’s made strides towards strengthening our economy by bridging resource gaps with our very own products and assets, while simultaneously disregarding efforts made the previous Liberal government to help meet our 2050 net zero emissions target.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada, to discuss how Canada has environmentally moved backwards in an effort to develop its own resources, and what Carney should focus on if he wants to make sure Canada hits its emission reduction targets.

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