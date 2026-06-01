Hamilton police to release details in homicide investigation of missing man

Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him. Police later revealed he was last seen on April 21, driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 1, 2026 6:11 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 6:14 am.

Hamilton police are expected to provide new information Monday morning about the homicide investigation involving 48‑year‑old Marcin Sydor, who was reported missing just over a month ago.

Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him. Police later revealed he was last seen on April 21, driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows.

In their initial appeal, police also noted that Sydor may have been using several aliases, including Martin Sydor, Bartosz Sydor, and Martin Bond, and urged the public to watch for both the man and the vehicle. Investigators also said his disappearance was out of character and that they were concerned for his safety.

That investigation has now shifted into a homicide probe. The update will be delivered at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Police Central Station on King William Street.

Sydor’s disappearance drew attention in late April when police appealed to the public for assistance, releasing his photo and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old woman taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of...

37m ago

Man killed in Rexdale apartment shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed in a Rexdale apartment building on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard...

10h ago

Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada. The Prime Minister's Office says he will give remarks...

2h ago

Food Banks Canada says employment insurance doesn't serve modern workforce

Food Banks Canada says Canada's employment insurance no longer serves the broader and shifting workforce as more people take up gig work or part-time jobs. In its latest poverty report card, the organization...

47m ago

Top Stories

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old woman taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead Sunday night, prompting the arrest of a 23‑year‑old woman. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of...

37m ago

Man killed in Rexdale apartment shooting, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot and killed in a Rexdale apartment building on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard...

10h ago

Carney set to outline how Ottawa plans to combat antisemitism, Jewish hate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada. The Prime Minister's Office says he will give remarks...

2h ago

Food Banks Canada says employment insurance doesn't serve modern workforce

Food Banks Canada says Canada's employment insurance no longer serves the broader and shifting workforce as more people take up gig work or part-time jobs. In its latest poverty report card, the organization...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Amsterdam Bridge reopens on Toronto’s waterfront

A decades-old bridge on the waterfront has reopened, connecting residents with iconic views of Toronto’s skyline. Brandon Choghri with more on the Amsterdam Bridge.

12h ago

2:30
Rare lunar events coincide in 'blue micromoon'

Two rare lunar events are overlapping right now to create something decades in the making. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:09
Concertgoers at rogers stadium brace for commuting headaches

Factors such as rainy conditions to transit closures and long ride share wait times have disrupted concert goers experience at Rogers Stadium. Alessandra Carneiro tells on Bruno Mars fans are hoping they don't run into any commuting chaos tonight

12h ago

2:33
Israel Seizes Historic Fortress In Lebanon

Israel says it has captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah fire forces closures in northern Israel. Brandon Rowe reports on the widening fight despite a ceasefire.

12h ago

2:40
Sunny stretch of weather to start the month June

The first days of June are expected to have sunny weather. CityNews Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

More Videos