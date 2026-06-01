Hamilton police are expected to provide new information Monday morning about the homicide investigation involving 48‑year‑old Marcin Sydor, who was reported missing just over a month ago.

Sydor was first reported missing on April 27, after family members said they had not heard from him. Police later revealed he was last seen on April 21, driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows.

In their initial appeal, police also noted that Sydor may have been using several aliases, including Martin Sydor, Bartosz Sydor, and Martin Bond, and urged the public to watch for both the man and the vehicle. Investigators also said his disappearance was out of character and that they were concerned for his safety.

That investigation has now shifted into a homicide probe. The update will be delivered at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Police Central Station on King William Street.

Sydor’s disappearance drew attention in late April when police appealed to the public for assistance, releasing his photo and urging anyone with information to come forward.