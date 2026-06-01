Victim in fatal Rexdale shooting identified, 1 suspect in custody, more at large: police

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the hallway of a Toronto Community Housing (TCH) building in Rexdale on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the complex at Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

They found a male victim with a gunshot wound in a hallway on an upper floor of the complex. Life-saving measures were taken, but the victim was later pronounced at the scene.

He was identified on Monday as 28-year-old Anthony Taylor.

Toronto police say Anthony Taylor, 28, was fatally shot at an apartment building in Rexdale on May 31, 2026. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

One suspect is in custody, but Det. Sgt. Richard DiNino said more remain at large. He did not provide an exact number of outstanding suspects, and no descriptions were released.

DiNino urged anyone involved to turn themselves in to police.

“Anthony was loved,” DiNino said. “He was a valued member of his family and they are devastated by his loss. Do the right thing, contact legal counsel and surrender yourself to police.”

DiNino said Taylor was felled by a single gun shot and believes the killing was targetted.

“It does appear that this wasn’t a random event,” he said. “There was a brief interaction that unfortunately led to the shooting.”

DiNino wouldn’t speculate on a motive when pressed by reporters.

The murder weapon has not been recovered, he added.