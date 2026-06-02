Climate advocacy group calls out financial watchdogs on ‘voluntary approach’ failures

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday Dec. 28, 2018. Alberta's oilsands are at the centre of a closely watched court battle in New York today. The state's attorney general is accusing Exxon, which has extensive oilsands interests through its subsidiary Imperial Oil, of deliberately misrepresenting the risks those operations face as governments move to fight climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Stéphane Rolland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2026 1:18 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 3:14 pm.

MONTREAL — Attempts to push corporate Canada to reduce emissions have failed to yield the desired results, a climate advocacy group says.

Investors for Paris Compliance, which for the past five years has asked companies to honour their voluntary climate commitments, argued this week that financial market regulators must now step in.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that the results are limited,” said Renaud Gignac, a senior adviser with the organization, speaking in French. “It’s hard to get big companies to budge. There have even been setbacks.”

As a result, financial regulators need to take bolder steps, according to a final report from the group on Tuesday, that highlighted a lack of enforcement and transparency around failing to hit voluntary targets.

“We’re largely limited to climate risk disclosure requirements,” Gignac said.

“There are no enforcement measures for these guidelines,” he continued. “At least not in a transparent way — we don’t see them. There are no penalties for non-compliance.”

After a half-decade of shareholder activism that sought to persuade companies to live up to their net-zero pledges, Investors for Paris Compliance is shutting down.

As his swan song with the group, Gignac called for mandatory disclosure of emissions categorized as Scope 3, which refers to all indirect greenhouse gas emissions in a company’s value chain — upstream and downstream.

He would also like to see securities regulators monitor companies more closely on their emissions disclosures, environmental communications and energy transition risks, taking a tougher stand on each.

Like voluntary compliance itself, the environmental role played by financial regulators is a topic that garners little attention. Other measures attract more, such as carbon storage, transport electrification, eco-taxation or changes in consumption habits.

But Gignac says informing investors about the climate risks linked to corporate activities allows shareholders to invest in companies that are better insulated from those risks.

“Capital allocation in the economy could be optimized toward sectors that are less risky — the sectors of the future — but the problem is that we don’t have all the information,” he said.

In theory, companies that perform better environmentally would be rewarded in the financial markets.

The profit risk is real for companies. Insurers have been among the first to feel the pain, as weather-related damage becomes more frequent, Gignac noted.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said 2024 shattered records as Canadian insurers paid out $8.55 billion for severe weather-related losses — topping 2016’s all-time high of $6.2 billion in losses.

“It’s a bit like the canary in the coal mine,” said Gignac.

The oil sector — and the financial institutions that finance it — also faces an energy transition risk, he added.

“The Canadian economy is highly exposed, and this exposure isn’t diminishing as the world moves toward a cleaner economy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

Stéphane Rolland, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

2h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

21m ago

Ontario legislature to rise for 21-week break following short session

Ontario's members of provincial parliament will get an extra long break from the legislature this summer, as it takes a 21-week recess. The extended break comes after the legislature sat for 30 days,...

8m ago

Suspect sought after woman sprayed with aerosol in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a woman with an aerosol in Vaughan last week, in what police believe was a targeted incident. Officers responded...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

2h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

21m ago

Ontario legislature to rise for 21-week break following short session

Ontario's members of provincial parliament will get an extra long break from the legislature this summer, as it takes a 21-week recess. The extended break comes after the legislature sat for 30 days,...

8m ago

Suspect sought after woman sprayed with aerosol in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a woman with an aerosol in Vaughan last week, in what police believe was a targeted incident. Officers responded...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
TTC to shut down Line 1 for World Cup upgrades

TTC officials announces Line 1 will be closed on June 7 and 8 for upgrades to the system, including clearing slow zones, ahead of the World Cup.

2h ago

0:51
Secret drug trafficking tunnel linking Tijuana and San Diego uncovered

U.S. Homeland Security uncovered a secret tunnel linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California alleged to be used for trafficking drugs and weapons.

3h ago

4:28
Trump to lower tariffs on some imports ahead of Leblanc's meeting with Greer

Trump announced he would lower tariffs on some derivative products made with steel, aluminum and copper; ahead of Canada's trade minister meeting with his U.S. counterpart.

3h ago

0:41
FIFA re-selling World Cup tickets above face value, Ontario government claims

The Ford government says they are investigating the re-sell of tickets for World Cup matches on FIFA's official website after alleging tickets are being sold above face value.

4h ago

1:48
GTA gas prices to see highest single day jump since early May

Toronto and GTA drivers will see a noticeable spike at the pumps on Wednesday, with gas prices set to rise to the largest single‑day increase since early May.

3h ago

More Videos