Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a violent, unprovoked assault on a streetcar in the city’s east end last month that left a rider seriously injured.

Officers were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area on Sunday, May 17, at 7:52 p.m., after reports that a passenger had been attacked aboard a TTC streetcar. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect were riding the same streetcar when, without provocation, the man allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the area on foot.

Police have now released images of the suspect and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying him.

The wanted male is described as being in his mid-to-late 20s, with a slim build and dark twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing a basketball jersey, black pants, running shoes, and carrying a black crossbody bag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is urged to contact Toronto police.