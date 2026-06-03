Can provincial Liberals make a comeback?

While the federal Liberals remain historically popular under Prime Minister Mark Carney, that isn’t the case for their provincial counterparts.

By the end of 2016, more than half of Canada’s provinces and territories had Liberal governments. Today, that’s down to one, as Liberal premiers fell one by one to largely Conservative — but some NDP — replacements. Liberal parties faced especially historic collapses in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec.

But despite that, recent polls have shown the provincial liberals gaining some ground in a couple of provinces.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with John Ibbitson, journalist and author, about what happened to the provincial Liberals, and if there is any hope for their future.

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