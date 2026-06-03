Trump administration proposes 10% tariff on Canada and other countries

The Trump administration is proposing a 10 per cent additional tariff on Canada and other countries following an investigation into forced labour in supply chains.

The United States Trade Representative released a report late Tuesday saying Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and some other countries should be hit with the duties because they weren’t enforcing bans on forced labour.

It also proposes a 12.5 per cent duty on dozens of other countries.

The new tariff would not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

The new tariff threat came a few hours after Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington ahead of a review of the continental trade pact.

The forced labour investigations were started after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s favourite tariff tool earlier this year.