Maxime Crépeau named Canada’s starting goalkeeper for World Cup

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau makes a save during team Canada World Cup roster selection camp in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, May 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2026 2:49 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 2:51 pm.

Maxime Crépeau will be Canada’s starting goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch announced the decision at a press conference Thursday, handing Crépeau the No. 1 job after a months-long battle with Dayne St. Clair.

A longtime men’s national team member, Crépeau missed out on the 2022 World Cup with a broken leg suffered 18 days before Canada’s opening match against Belgium.

The 32-year-old from Candiac, Que., plays for Orlando City in Major League Soccer. He has recorded 12 clean sheets in 31 appearances for the senior national team.

Canada plays its final exhibition match before the global showcase on Friday against Ireland at Montreal’s Saputo Stadium.

The tournament co-hosts open the World Cup against Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 12 in Toronto before heading to Vancouver for group-stage matches against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth. In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against...

51m ago

Toronto's East-West Water Shuttle Pilot launching on Friday

Toronto's  East-West Water Shuttle Pilot program will be open to the public starting this Friday, just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 to kick off next week. Arriving on one of the shuttle...

38m ago

Person with replica firearm arrested in Jane and Finch area, hold and secures lifted

A suspect has been arrested following reports of a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly...

40m ago

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

2h ago

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth. In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against...

51m ago

Toronto's East-West Water Shuttle Pilot launching on Friday

Toronto's  East-West Water Shuttle Pilot program will be open to the public starting this Friday, just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 to kick off next week. Arriving on one of the shuttle...

38m ago

Person with replica firearm arrested in Jane and Finch area, hold and secures lifted

A suspect has been arrested following reports of a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly...

40m ago

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto launches East-West water shuttle pilot program

A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront, starting with an east-west shuttle covering a three-stop, four kilometre stretch of the city’s downtown waterfront in 30 minutes.

4h ago

1:12
Ford government increases fines up to $25K for illegal ticket resellers

Amid Ontario's crackdown on ticket resellers, the Ford government announced they will be increasing the maximum fine from $10,000 to $25,000.

4h ago

0:28
Gardiner to undergo emergency repairs, expect lane closures

City of Toronto staff say they need to temporarily close some of the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near the Humber River due to the need for emergency road work.

7h ago

2:10
Ontarians name the top 10 worst roads in the province

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign

5h ago

0:50
Husband and wife found guilty in the murder of their neighbour in Liberty Village

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

7h ago

More Videos