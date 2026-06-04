Maxime Crépeau named Canada’s starting goalkeeper for World Cup

Maxime Crépeau will be Canada’s starting goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch announced the decision at a press conference Thursday, handing Crépeau the No. 1 job after a months-long battle with Dayne St. Clair.

A longtime men’s national team member, Crépeau missed out on the 2022 World Cup with a broken leg suffered 18 days before Canada’s opening match against Belgium.

The 32-year-old from Candiac, Que., plays for Orlando City in Major League Soccer. He has recorded 12 clean sheets in 31 appearances for the senior national team.

Canada plays its final exhibition match before the global showcase on Friday against Ireland at Montreal’s Saputo Stadium.

The tournament co-hosts open the World Cup against Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 12 in Toronto before heading to Vancouver for group-stage matches against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.