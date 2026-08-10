Severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto has ended

A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 10, 2026 4:29 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2026 4:57 pm.

Environment Canada issued a yellow-level warning for severe thunderstorms in Toronto and its surrounding areas on Monday.

Meteorologists with the national weather agency are tracking a severe thunderstorm which they say is capable of producing strong wind gusts, quarter-size hail and heavy rain.

A warning was issued just after 4 p.m. for Toronto, Pickering, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham. It ended just before 5 p.m.

Environment Canada said local power outages are likely.

“Damage to roofs, fences, soft shelters or trees is likely,” it said. “There is a risk of injury.”

“Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail,” it added.

Isolated showers could continue into Monday evening and will dry up by Tuesday morning.

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 28 C.

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