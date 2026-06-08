TTC Line 5 has been open for months but large parts of Eglinton Avenue await repaving

The corner of Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West is seen in a file photo. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 8, 2026 1:32 pm.

While the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project has been largely completed for years and Line 5 finally opened to the public earlier in 2026, it could be a little while longer before large, crumbling sections of the corridor are repaved.

Construction on the 19-kilometre line began in 2011 and formally achieved the substantial completion stage in 2025 after years of delays, defects and difficulties.

CityNews showcased several deteriorating sections of road in early 2024 amid delays in returning jurisdiction over the road back to the City of Toronto from Metrolinx’s private-sector contractor, Crosslinx Transit Solutions.

Since that time, a lot of the corridor between Mount Dennis and Kennedy stations has seen road and sidewalk reconstruction. Some areas have also seen new cycling infrastructure installed.

During a recent trip along the corridor, CityNews saw two larger sections where the road hasn’t been repaved. The first area is on Eglinton Avenue West near Caledonia Road and eastbound toward Dufferin Street. The second area is near Mount Pleasant Road and eastbound all the way to Brentcliffe Road, which is east of Laird Drive.

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CityNews contacted the City of Toronto to ask for an update on fixing the remaining parts of Eglinton Avenue.

Ashley Curtis, the general manager of transportation services, said in a recent statement that construction on the section between Mount Pleasant and Brentcliffe roads was supposed to start this week. However, a recent hurdle has brought that work to a temporary stop.

“Our contractor informed us of a strike that’s delaying the start of this work. We are staying in close contact with the contractor to stay up to date, so work can begin as soon as possible,” she wrote.

When it comes to the work near Caledonia Road, that area has seen a lot of heavy construction recently due to sewer infrastructure upgrades under the Fairbank Silverthorn Storm Trunk Sewer Project. Curtis said as a result, the full road resurfacing for this section of Eglinton Avenue West won’t be done until either late summer or early autumn.

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