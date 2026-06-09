Stellantis recalls more than 100,000 Jeeps in Canada over fire concerns

A Jeep vehicle logo is pictured on a car at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2026 11:16 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2026 11:40 am.

Automaker Stellantis is recalling more than 100,000 Jeep vehicles in Canada over fire concerns and is asking drivers to park their cars away from other vehicles and structures until the issue is fixed.

William Clavey, product communications at Stellantis Canada, says the automaker is recalling 106,258 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles of model years 2021 to 2025.

He says it’s a part of a global recall affecting more than a million vehicles that may have a faulty electrical connection in their electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring that could overheat.

In rare circumstances, that could lead to a vehicle fire, he says.

Clavey says the automaker is working to resolve the issue no later than July.

He says more than 23,000 vehicles are affected in Mexico and over 120,000 vehicles outside of North America.

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