Poilievre’s campaign against Alberta separation

It’s been an interesting past few months for the federal Conservatives, from several MPs crossing the floor, to reports of inner-circle fighting, to Pierre Poilievre questioning Prime Minister Mark Carney’s education in economics.

In more recent events, the federal Opposition leader has since claimed that Canada is in a ‘full-blown’ recession, and has called for unity among Alberta separatists.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Glen McGregor, political correspondent for CityNews, to discuss what challenges Poilievre’s caucus may return to after the summer recess, and what issues are currently dividing the party.

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