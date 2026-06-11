Project Keystone leads to 12 arrests, drug seizures in Brock Township

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 11, 2026 1:38 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 1:40 pm.

A months‑long drug investigation in Brock Township has resulted in a dozen arrests, multiple drug seizures and a significant enforcement sweep centred around a Beaverton, Ont., motel, Durham police say.

Investigators launched Project Keystone in May 2026 after identifying escalating drug activity and trafficking in the township. Officers quickly determined that a large portion of the activity was concentrated at a motel on Osborne Street in Beaverton, Ont.

In late May, officers executed a search warrant at the motel, arresting two suspects and seizing a quantity of drugs and drug‑related paraphernalia.

Project Keystone
In late May, officers executed a search warrant at the motel, arresting two suspects and seizing a quantity of drugs and drug‑related paraphernalia. Photo: DRPS.

Those efforts led to the seizure of 28 grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, and more than $1,500 in Canadian currency.

By early June, the results of Project Keystone had expanded. Twelve people were arrested, 83 project‑related traffic stops were conducted, 37 Provincial Offence Notices and summonses were issued, and 53 compliance checks were completed.

Police are urging anyone with information about drug activity in the area to contact investigators.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

updated

13m ago

World Cup begins as Canada braces for wave of matches, concerts and football fever

The biggest FIFA World Cup in history officially kicks off today, as Canadian host cities prepare for an influx of matches, international fans and cultural events. In Toronto, buzz is humming as Fan...

1h ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million. The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure...

4m ago

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

updated

13m ago

World Cup begins as Canada braces for wave of matches, concerts and football fever

The biggest FIFA World Cup in history officially kicks off today, as Canadian host cities prepare for an influx of matches, international fans and cultural events. In Toronto, buzz is humming as Fan...

1h ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million. The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Driver warns others of unsolicited tow service following crash

One man is speaking out after a frustrating experience with a tow truck, claiming the operator violated several rules, including not providing a breakdown of prices.

2h ago

2:43
TPA boss Campbell, Mayor Chow react to officer death

Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speak about the death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed during an early‑morning warrant operation in North York on June 11, 2026.

3h ago

3:14
Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw reacts to fatal shooting of police officer

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirms Const. Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year member of the police force, was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's west end on Thursday.

3h ago

3:30
Procession in Toronto for OPP officer killed in line of duty

Officers pay their respects to OPP Constable Tarun Bali, who was killed in the line of duty. Afua Baah has more on the investigation, including an 18 year old now facing murder charges in connection to the officer’s death.

19h ago

2:29
Thunderstorms overnight to bring heavy rain

Heavy rain is expected overnight during forecasted thunderstorms in the GTA that will linger through the morning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

More Videos