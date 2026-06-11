A months‑long drug investigation in Brock Township has resulted in a dozen arrests, multiple drug seizures and a significant enforcement sweep centred around a Beaverton, Ont., motel, Durham police say.

Investigators launched Project Keystone in May 2026 after identifying escalating drug activity and trafficking in the township. Officers quickly determined that a large portion of the activity was concentrated at a motel on Osborne Street in Beaverton, Ont.

In late May, officers executed a search warrant at the motel, arresting two suspects and seizing a quantity of drugs and drug‑related paraphernalia.

In late May, officers executed a search warrant at the motel, arresting two suspects and seizing a quantity of drugs and drug‑related paraphernalia. Photo: DRPS.

Those efforts led to the seizure of 28 grams of cocaine, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, and more than $1,500 in Canadian currency.

By early June, the results of Project Keystone had expanded. Twelve people were arrested, 83 project‑related traffic stops were conducted, 37 Provincial Offence Notices and summonses were issued, and 53 compliance checks were completed.

Police are urging anyone with information about drug activity in the area to contact investigators.