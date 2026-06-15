updated

12 people injured at B.C. waterpark

Cultus Lake Waterpark on Monday June 15, 2026. (CityNews Image)

By Emma Crawford

Posted June 15, 2026 3:52 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 6:58 pm.

Twelve people, mostly students, were taken to hospital on Monday after what appears to have been an electrical incident at a waterpark in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

Officers were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to police.

“All injured parties are reported to be stable with serious injuries and are being transported to hospital for further medical treatment,” Cpl. Carmen Kiener told CityNews.

Cultus Lake emergency
Open Gallery 15 items

“Police remain on scene as the investigation unfolds.”

Mounties confirmed that there were about 10 youth and 2 adults hurt.

Ken Hoff with the Coquitlam School District says it’s believed 10 students from Minnekhada Middle School sustained “unspecified” injuries and district officials have been told they were in stable condition.

We have reached out to police, BC Emergency Health Services, and Chilliwack Fire Department for more information.

  • With file from Canadian Press
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