Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 4.2 per cent in April at $77.1B

The Suncor Energy refinery in Montreal, is photographed on Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2026 9:34 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 11:10 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 4.2 per cent to $77.1 billion in April, as the petroleum and coal product group hit a record high.

Petroleum and coal product sales jumped 22.6 per cent to $11.8 billion, following a 25.5 per cent increase in March, helped by higher volumes as several refineries ramped up production after maintenance shutdowns.

Total manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 1.8 per cent in April.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.6 per cent to $89.3 billion in April.

The building material and supplies subsector was up 4.3 per cent at $12.7 billion, while the mineral, ore and precious metal industry group rose 15.7 per cent to $1 billion.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.3 per cent in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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