Competition Bureau to examine food supply chain competition

A seeding rig plants a wheat crop on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2026 10:55 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 11:39 am.

OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau is looking to investigate how competition along the food supply chain affects grocery prices for consumers.

The bureau says it will look for potential issues in three key areas: production and processing, transportation and distribution, and retail pricing practices.

It says the examination is a broad approach to understanding where the bureau is needed and actions policy-makers can take to improve affordability.

Jeanne Pratt, interim commissioner of competition, says the cost of food matters to all Canadians and strong competition can help keep prices in check. She’s also asking industry stakeholders to share their experiences.

The latest investigation will build on the findings of the bureau’s 2023 retail grocery market study, which found greater competition could help lower prices and spur innovation.

The final report is expected to be published next spring, which would include findings and recommendations to governments on how competition could be improved across the food supply chain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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