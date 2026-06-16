Drones banned over World Cup training sites in Toronto, Vancouver

A soccer fan walks past BMO Field, Toronto's FIFA World Cup venue, while construction continues as the countdown to the opening game hits two weeks, in Toronto, Friday, May 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2026 11:50 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 1:04 pm.

Federal regulators have banned unauthorized drones near FIFA World Cup venues and training sites in Toronto and Vancouver to manage crowded airspace and protect event security.

As part of broader airspace regulations in effect from June 12 through July 7, Transport Canada prohibits drone flights below 2,500 feet within designated circles in both Canadian host cities, unless exempted.

The restricted zones in the Toronto area include BMO Field — renamed Toronto Stadium for the World Cup — and Exhibition Place, along with training sites at Downsview Park, Centennial Park and Nottawasaga Resort in New Tecumseth, Ont.

In Vancouver, the restrictions cover BC Place Stadium, the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, and training facilities at Killarney Park and the University of British Columbia.

Teams have used drones to spy on opponents’ training sessions in the past, most notably during the scandal involving the Canadian women’s soccer team that made international headlines at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Canada flew drones over a pair of New Zealand practice sessions before a tournament-opening match between the two nations. Coach Bev Priestman and two other Canada Soccer staff members received one-year suspensions from FIFA after the New Zealand Olympic Committee filed a complaint with the International Olympic Committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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