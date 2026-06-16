Hockey Night in Canada won’t return to CBC this fall

“Hockey Night in Canada” will not air on the CBC next season.

In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts.

Hockey Night has aired for nearly 75 years on CBC television. A sub-licensing agreement between Rogers Communications and the CBC that allowed the program to air on the network expired at the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The two sides did not extend the partnership for the 2026-27 campaign, the first year of Rogers’ 12-year, $11-billion broadcast rights deal with the National Hockey League.

The CBC previously aired national games on Saturdays along with all four playoff rounds each year.

While Rogers still retains the “Hockey Night in Canada” brand, it’s the first time the program won’t be available to Canadian viewers via the CBC.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews