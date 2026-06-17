Alphonso Davies available for Canada vs. Qatar World Cup match

Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch says captain Alphonso Davies will be available for the country’s FIFA World Cup game against Qatar in Vancouver on Thursday.

Davies has not played since early May when he suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal.

Davies has been following return-to-play protocols since joining the national squad in Edmonton at the end of May.

Marsch says the team will see how the match against Qatar goes before determining how to use the star left back.

Davies warmed up with teammates during Tuesday’s training session, running and passing the ball, but did not participate in the portion of practice open to reporters. The team did not provide an update on his status at training Tuesday.

Canada, ranked 30th in FIFA’s latest standings, started its World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto last Friday.