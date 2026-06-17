Man wanted for alleged robbery, aggravated assault in Riverside area

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a person in Riverside on June 12, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 17, 2026 9:42 am.

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a person in the Riverside area last week.

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue for a robbery on June 12 shortly before 5 p.m.

The victim was reportedly unloading their vehicle when a man approached them and assaulted the victim unprovoked and then stole the victim’s property. The man then fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, six feet tall with a thin build, weighing approximately 180-190 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the alleged assault.

Police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery and aggravated assault investigation in the Riverside area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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