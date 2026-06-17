StatCan estimates population edged lower in the first quarter of 2026

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada estimates the population edged down 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of this year as the number of non-permanent residents dropped.

The agency estimated the population at 41,417,056 on April 1, down 55,025 people from Jan. 1.

The decrease came as the preliminary number of non-permanent residents fell by 117,879 people in the first three months of the year compared with a decline of 55,194 a year ago.

Statistics Canada says the country welcomed 83,149 permanent immigrants in the first quarter compared with 104,210 in the first quarter of last year.

Net emigration totalled 20,140 people for the quarter compared with 19,961 a year ago.

The natural increase, measured as births minus deaths, was negative 155 for the quarter as there were more deaths than births. The result compared with an increase of 983 in the first quarter of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press