MPs pass spending bill, opt to head home for summer break

OTTAWA — The House of Commons will rise for the summer Thursday afternoon, after unanimously voting to push through some final pieces of legislation, including the government’s controversial lawful access bill.

MPs will return Sept. 21.

At a press conference outside the House of Commons, Government House leader Steven MacKinnon faced many questions regarding the Liberal’s handling of C-22, including why the government rushed to get it passed before rising for the summer.

“Every day matters in this place, and a legislative achievement matters,” MacKinnon told reporters.

“The Senate can now take this up as soon as they return.”

Bill C-30, to implement parts the government’s spring economic update, is also expected to complete third reading in the House of Commons before the House rises.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had a minority government when the spring sitting began, but it became a majority after courting five floor-crossers from opposition benches.

The Liberals used the majority to put limits on debate and push through sometimes contentious legislation, including the lawful access bill that would allow law enforcement to get access to digital information more quickly and easily.

Conservatives have called out Carney repeatedly throughout the spring sitting for frequently missing question period. The Conservatives on Tuesday said the day marked Carney’s 100th absence since becoming Prime Minister.

Carney was not in the House of Commons this week at all, as he was travelling in Europe for the G7 leaders’ summit.

On Thursday he was scheduled to be in Vancouver to make an announcement with B.C. Premier David Eby and attend Canada’s FIFA World Cup match against Qatar.

MacKinnon dismissed concerns about Carney’s absences when asked.

“I think the Prime Minister should be expected to be there, cheering on our national men’s soccer team in Vancouver,” he said.

The House also passed a trio of justice bills to reform bail, create new hate crime offences and criminalize AI-generated sexual deepfakes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 18, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press