Toronto conservation authority lifts flood risk warning after heavy rainfall

A man with an umbrella is seen walking with downtown Toronto in the background. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2026 2:14 pm.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has lifted its flood risk warning after heavy rainfall on Thursday, but is still advising residents to exercise caution around rivers and streams amid high water levels.

Environment Canada had said earlier in the day that a stretch of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, would see high wind gusts and up to 20 millimetres of rain through the morning.

The conservation authority initially put a flood warning in place, but has since downgraded it to a watershed conditions statement advising residents to be cautious around bodies of water.

It says flooding is not expected in local watersheds, but water levels in rivers and streams can be higher and flow faster than usual throughout the day.

Toronto police said Thursday morning some vehicles were seen stuck in flooding on parts of the Don Valley Parkway, but the flooding is now under control and roads in the area have reopened.

The conservation authority is advising residents to keep away from fast moving water and slippery banks and continue monitoring for pooling in low-lying areas.

The following is a summary of weather event information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 9 A.M. EDT.

 Summary of rainfall amounts in millimetres:

*Acton 55.6

*North Guelph 51.3

*Mississauga 50.3

Wasaga Beach Provincial Park 48.6

Mount Forest 48.3

Pearson Airport 47.2

Billy Bishop Airport 47.1

*North York 47.0

*Vaughan 46.2

*Bognor 44.7

*Whitby 44.7

*Pickering 44.2

Toronto City Centre 44.0

*Flesherton 43.9

Goderich 43.1

Craigleith 42.9

Elora 41.9

Guelph Turfgrass Institute 41.1

Lake Simcoe Regional Airport 40.6

  • *Denotes CoCoRaHS volunteer observation.


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