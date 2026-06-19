Man dies after being found critically injured near Eglinton and Keele

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man who was found with critical injuries in the city’s northwest end early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Yarrow Road near Keele Street around 2:15 a.m. for a medical call.

Police say officers located an unresponsive man, believed to be in his 30s, in a laneway, and life-saving measures were performed. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say at this point the death is being considered suspicious.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No further details have been released.