Man stabbed in downtown Toronto, 1 suspect wanted

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 22, 2026 9:55 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2026 10:00 pm.

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near St. James Park.

Toronto police were called to Church and Adelaide streets just after 8:30 p.m. Monday night to reports of a stabbing.

A male victim in his 40s was located on the scene and was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbing may have occurred in a park in the area, but they did not specify which one.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving and is described as a white male, five foot 10 inches, wearing a black jacket, black pants, black baseball cap.

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