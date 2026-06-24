Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly submits 4-team trade list

A Morgan Rielly trade is inching closer to reality.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman submitted a list of four teams to whom he’d be willing to move, Sportsnet confirmed on Wednesday.

All four teams are in the Western Conference, but the list could still expand, sources told Sportsnet.

Rielly, 32, has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs since being selected fifth overall in the 2012 draft. He is entering Year 5 of an eight-year contract worth $7.5 million annually that also includes a no-trade clause, allowing the Vancouver native to have say in a potential move.

The left-shot blue-liner is coming off a down year for Toronto, registering just 11 goals and 25 assists in 78 games. Rielly’s 36 points marked his lowest output in a full season since 2016-17.

Rielly, the longest-tenured Maple Leaf, has spent 13 seasons with the franchise, racking up 98 goals and 451 assists over 951 regular-season games, also appearing in 70 post-season contests (15 goals, 32 assists).

Those numbers leave Rielly third all-time among Maple Leafs defencemen in games played, behind Tim Horton and Borje Salming, and second in points behind Salming.

Now, however, it seems that his decorated Toronto career could be reaching its end.