Man dies in Ajax motorcycle crash

The side of a Durham Regional Police car in an undated file photo.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 26, 2026 10:25 am.

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle in Ajax Thursday afternoon.

Durham police were called to the area of Harwood Avenue North and Kerrison Drive East at 3:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

According to police, the grey/silver Honda motorcycle was travelling southbound on Harwood approaching Kerrison when a black Chevrolet Malibu travelling northbound “turned left into the path of the motorcycle.”

The 34-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact police.

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