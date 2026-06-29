2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Caledon

A person has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police officers said they were called to Highway 10 near Charleston Sideroad at around 3:20 p.m.

A spokesperson told CityNews two people were taken to hospitals but were still being assessed.

An Ornge air ambulance representative said their paramedics took a person to St. Michael’s Hospital in downtown Toronto with critical injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision weren’t immediately clear.

The OPP spokesperson said Highway 10 southbound was closed at County Road 109 all the way to Beech Grove Sideroad in Caledon while the northbound lanes were closed at Charleston Sideroad.