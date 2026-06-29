Canada approves first generic semaglutide injection for weight loss

FILE - A dosage of Wegovy, March 1, 2024 in Front Royal, Va. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2026 7:14 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 8:15 pm.

OTTAWA — Health Canada has approved the first generic semaglutide injection for weight loss.

The product from the Canadian company Apotex is known as Svemia and is a generic version of the brand-name drug Wegovy from Denmark’s Novo Nordisk.

Health Canada says Svemia is for the once-weekly treatment of people 12 and over, as a supplement to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management.

It’s the third generic semaglutide product approved by the department, though the first two were authorized for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults.

Generic versions of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic by India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Apotex were approved earlier this year.

Health Canada says it’s reviewing six other submissions for generic semaglutide from different companies and expects to make more decisions in the coming weeks and months.

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