Man wanted by Toronto police after person allegedly assaulted before getting on TTC streetcar

Toronto police officers say they’re searching for a suspect after someone waiting to get on a TTC streetcar was allegedly assaulted.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Monday evening, the incident happened at the corner of Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The statement said the victim and the suspect were waiting to board a streetcar when officers alleged the suspect “found a brick and assaulted the victim.” The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t disclosed.

Investigators said both individuals subsequently boarded the streetcar and “exchanged words.”

It wasn’t clear what happened right after, but the statement said the victim later went to a hospital and notified officers. The extent and nature of the injuries weren’t publicly known.

In the statement, investigators released two surveillance video images of the suspect wanted in connection with their investigation.

They described the accused as being around five-foot-nine, weighing 165 to 175 pounds and having brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt wrapped around his head, a black Under Armour t-shirt, black Adidas jogging pants with grey stripes, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

News Release – Man Wanted in Assault Cause Bodily Harm Investigation, Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue area, Images Releasedhttps://t.co/Cl4sn9CjFt pic.twitter.com/alLjuHd2Jq — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 30, 2026