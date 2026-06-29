Man wanted by Toronto police after person allegedly assaulted before getting on TTC streetcar

Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in an assault causing bodily harm investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 29, 2026 8:56 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 9:00 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re searching for a suspect after someone waiting to get on a TTC streetcar was allegedly assaulted.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Monday evening, the incident happened at the corner of Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The statement said the victim and the suspect were waiting to board a streetcar when officers alleged the suspect “found a brick and assaulted the victim.” The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t disclosed.

Investigators said both individuals subsequently boarded the streetcar and “exchanged words.”

It wasn’t clear what happened right after, but the statement said the victim later went to a hospital and notified officers. The extent and nature of the injuries weren’t publicly known.

In the statement, investigators released two surveillance video images of the suspect wanted in connection with their investigation.

They described the accused as being around five-foot-nine, weighing 165 to 175 pounds and having brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt wrapped around his head, a black Under Armour t-shirt, black Adidas jogging pants with grey stripes, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after crash in east Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say emergency crews were called to Neilson Road, just south of Tapscott Road, just after 5:35 p.m. on Monday.

1h ago

Orange-level heat warning issued for parts of GTA; dangerous heat expected for Canada Day

It's going to be a hot one as Canada Day is celebrated mid-week and July rolls in with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing an orange level heat warning on Monday for Toronto and parts of the...

updated

2h ago

Mayoral candidate Bradford says he'll rename and clean up 'dirty, unsafe' Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says he'll rename Sankofa Square "Toronto Square" -- and clean it up -- if he's elected in October. Calling Sankofa Square at Yonge and Dundas streets "dirty...

6h ago

All EB lanes of Hwy. 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton closed after crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the Highway Safety Division have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton after a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person...

3h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after crash in east Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say emergency crews were called to Neilson Road, just south of Tapscott Road, just after 5:35 p.m. on Monday.

1h ago

Orange-level heat warning issued for parts of GTA; dangerous heat expected for Canada Day

It's going to be a hot one as Canada Day is celebrated mid-week and July rolls in with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing an orange level heat warning on Monday for Toronto and parts of the...

updated

2h ago

Mayoral candidate Bradford says he'll rename and clean up 'dirty, unsafe' Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says he'll rename Sankofa Square "Toronto Square" -- and clean it up -- if he's elected in October. Calling Sankofa Square at Yonge and Dundas streets "dirty...

6h ago

All EB lanes of Hwy. 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton closed after crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the Highway Safety Division have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton after a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Heat stroke risk increases this week with hot weather in GTA

Natasha Ramsahai takes a closer look at the heat-stroke risk we face amid soaring temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area.

2h ago

0:50
Toronto mayoral candidate calls for renaming of Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is proposing another name change for Sankofa Square.

6h ago

5:21
Hot and humid days ahead with heat warnings, showers ahead

The GTA is in for a hot and humid week with heat warnings and forecasted showers this week.

4h ago

2:56
Toronto braces for heat wave, temperatures to feel close to 43

The GTA is expected to experience an intense summer heat wave this week as temperatures could feel as hot as 40 degrees.

10h ago

2:24
Construction of new playground for kids with special needs abruptly halted

Parents of children who attend a Toronto school for those with special needs reached out to Speakers Corner after construction on a playground they raised money to build was abruptly halted. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

More Videos