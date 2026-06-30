Raptors, Clippers agree on players in potential Kawhi Leonard trade: report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard looks on during the first half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Jayne-Kamin-Oncea/AP).

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 30, 2026 10:02 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 10:06 am.

Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto might be one step closer to reality.

The Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on player compensation and a trade for the 2019 Finals MVP “could happen today,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Tuesday.

“I think it’d be Brandon Ingram based on what I am told. What they have been haggling over is the draft-pick compensation,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Meanwhile, Leonard, who has one year left on his contract, would only commit long-term to the Raptors, per multiple reports earlier in the week.

“My understanding is that the Clippers have shown no interest in doing a long-term contract extension. His long-term future with the Clippers appears to be nearing its end,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said on Monday.

Leonard, 35, is coming off one of his most productive — and healthiest — seasons, averaging a career-best 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals on 50.5/38.7/89.2 per cent shooting splits in 65 appearances. He finished tied for seventh in MVP voting and earned the seventh all-NBA selection (second-team) of his career.

Rumours of mutual interest between Leonard and the Raptors have been floating around in recent days, with Sportsnet’s Michael Grange confirming that Toronto has discussed the possibility of a trade to bring him back.

Grange also reported that Leonard is unlikely to receive an extension from the Clippers and the team is open to finding him a new home.

“The Clippers aren’t going to commit to anything with him, so it looks like he’s trying to strong-arm his way out of there,” a source told Grange.

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