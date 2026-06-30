In a press scrum Monday afternoon, Ottawa police revealed why they checked on the house where they found the two boys murdered in the Leitrim community.

Supt. Jamie Dunlop, with Ottawa police, said someone called officers Monday morning after going to the house and growing concerned when no one answered the door.

“We are certainly going to be interviewing the mother, all other relatives, friends and everybody who knew them to kind of plan out, plot out what were the conditions of that family dynamic,” Dunlop told the media.

The children’s parents were divorced, and the mother did not live at the home, he said.

The children, ages 7 and 12, are the victims of what police are calling a murder-suicide after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found their father dead in a burned vehicle at the Kemptville park-and-ride the same day.

Officials have called the investigation “complex” after alerting the public to the incident and revealing that they believe a third scene — a business fire in Iroquois, Ont., along the Seaway — is also connected to the situation.

Map showcasing the approximate scenes of an investigation that are being investigated and where two children were found dead. (Google Maps)

“A great deal of information and investigation is still required by the Ottawa police and OPP to piece together all these different elements,” said Dunlop.

Public officials have spoken out about the “heartbreaking tragedy,” including the area Councillor Steve Desroches and Premier Doug Ford.

In a social media post, Ottawa’s Mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, encouraged people to seek support after hearing the news.

“There are no words to describe this immeasurable loss, my thoughts are with everyone grieving today, especially the family and their close friends,” he wrote. “This is a very difficult day for our community.”

Dunlop said police are investigating the timeline of events and how they may have been connected to each other. Police have said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

“It’s a very tragic incident for the family, the friends, neighbours. Certainly, when children are involved, it’s extra difficult to understand,” he said.

The identities of the boys and their father are not being released at this time as investigators reach out to their next of kin.

With files from The Canadian Press’ Rianna Lim and Sarah Ritchie.

Police were called to a home around 10:00 a.m. to find two boys dead on June 29, 2026. (CityNews)