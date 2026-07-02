Canada, Philippines sign sectoral agreements during Marcos visit to Vancouver

Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., centre, and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, left, before a meeting in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Ethan Cairns

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2026 5:15 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2026 5:21 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada and the Philippines signed agreements today on energy, natural resources, labour and tourism, during a high-level visit in Vancouver.

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Canada, in the first visit of the country’s head of state in more than a decade.

Carney says Filipino-Canadians are “at the very heart” of Canada, and both countries can benefit in energy security and critical minerals through a strategic partnership.

Asia Pacific Foundation vice-president Vina Nadjibulla wrote in an analysis that the Marcos visit demonstrates Canada’s four-year-old Indo-Pacific strategy is starting to yield results.

She says Carney has visited leaders abroad, but having them come to Canada shows a real interest, particularly as the Philippines works with Ottawa on trade, maritime surveillance and energy.

Canada is currently negotiating a trade deal with both the Philippines and a broader bloc of southeast Asian nations, and Carney hopes to conclude those talks ahead of his visit to Manila in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

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