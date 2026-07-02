Toronto Fire Services sees a spike in emergency calls on Canada Day

Toronto Fire Services. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 2, 2026 12:37 pm.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says it experienced a significant spike in emergency calls on Canada Day.

Authorities responded to at least 746 incidents during a 24-hour period, which is 51 per cent greater than the three-year average.

“Through a busy Canada Day, our crews and communications staff remained focused on keeping #Toronto safe,” TFS wrote in a social media post shared Thursday.

Staff fielded 203 fire suppression calls, 417 medical calls, 56 hazmat/CBRNE/carbon monoxide calls and 39 rescue calls.

Toronto police also reported at least two fires on Canada Day due to trees falling on power lines in The Annex and East York.

Both fires were knocked down, and no injuries were reported.

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