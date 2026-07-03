updated

9-vehicle crash slowing traffic near Major Mackenzie and Jane

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 3, 2026 3:11 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 3:38 pm.

Nine vehicles were involved in a collision in Vaughan on Friday.

Police responded to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Wellness Way, east of Jane Street, shortly before 2 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision.

Six people, including two youths, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 76-year-old Vaughan man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Westbound lanes on Major Mackenzie Drive from Wellness Way to Jane street are reduced and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

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