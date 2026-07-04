Drake trying to ‘reverse curse’ Canada vs. Morocco

Aubrey “Drake” Graham is leaning into a superstition in hopes that it will give Canada’s men’s soccer team the boost it needs against Morocco on Saturday.

The Canadian rap superstar posted a bet he was placing on Morocco to win on his Instagram Friday night.

“Won the last time…gonna try reverse curse strategy,” the caption with his post read.

Drake appears to be poking fun at some of his own sports gambling futility. According to the website The Drake Curse, Drake has lost a little over $555,000 betting on sports.

Now he’s looking to take that bad luck and apply it in a positive manner for his home country.

Canada faces Morocco in the Round of 16 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.