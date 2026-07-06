Report: Kawhi Leonard hires new agent, eyes contract extension with Raptors

The Raptors reportedly sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers to bring back Leonard, who won Finals MVP for the team in 2019. Photo: SPORTSNET.

By Sportsnet

Posted July 6, 2026 9:38 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 9:39 am.

Kawhi Leonard has new representation.

The Toronto Raptors star hired Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports as his agent as he eyes a contract extension with his new team, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday.

Gaines is expected to meet with the Raptors to discuss a new deal after the trade from the Los Angeles Clippers becomes official this week.

The Raptors reportedly sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers to bring back Leonard, who won Finals MVP for the team in 2019.

Leonard, now 35, has one year left on his contract worth $50.3 million. He is eligible for an extension of up to two years and $123.7 million, per ESPN.

Gaines has also represented Leonard as his business attorney. The nine-time all-star previously had Mitch Frankel as his agent, who worked alongside Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, to handle his affairs.

The Clippers are under NBA investigation over Leonard’s current deal for salary-cap circumvention, including funnelling money to the NBA star through an environmental bank called Aspiration.

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