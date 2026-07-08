Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease loses no-hit bid in ninth inning

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 8, 2026 6:17 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease fell just short of the second no-hitter of his career.

Heilot Ramos’ single to centre to open the bottom of the ninth ended the no-hitter with the Blue Jays leading 10-0 on Wednesday. Blue Jays manager John Schneider then replaced Cease with Tyler Rogers.

Dave Stieb has the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history, notching it in 1990 in Cleveland.

Cease accomplished the feat with the San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals in 2024.

Cease set down the first 14 San Francisco hitters before he walked Willy Adames with two outs in the fifth. Cease also walked Drew Gilbert leading off the sixth.

Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho made a great running catch into the wall to open the eighth against Bryce Eldridge, preserving the no-hitter.

The All-Star right-hander, who entered Wednesday leading the American League in strikeouts, fanned 11 batters through eight innings. The Jays led 7-0.

Kazuma Okamoto’s opposite-field grand slam off Logan Webb capped the Blue Jays’ five-run first inning.

In Toronto’s 9-3 win Tuesday night, the Blue Jays retired the final 15 San Francisco hitters.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Person struck by train near Clarkson GO, delays expected on Lakeshore West line

Significant delays are expected on the Lakeshore West GO line after a person was struck by a train near Clarkson GO in Mississauga Peel police say the incident happened near Lorne Park Road and Birchview...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a truck in Brampton. Peel police say officers were called to North Park Drive and Nasmith Street just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a...

54m ago

Man seriously injured after stabbing near Sherbourne and Dundas

Toronto police officers said they were called to the intersection Wednesday afternoon for reports that a man was located with injuries.

4h ago

Man, 28, charged with murder in Scarborough double shooting

A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a double shooting in Scarborough that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Toronto police responded to a shooting at Victoria Park Avenue and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Person struck by train near Clarkson GO, delays expected on Lakeshore West line

Significant delays are expected on the Lakeshore West GO line after a person was struck by a train near Clarkson GO in Mississauga Peel police say the incident happened near Lorne Park Road and Birchview...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a truck in Brampton. Peel police say officers were called to North Park Drive and Nasmith Street just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a...

54m ago

Man seriously injured after stabbing near Sherbourne and Dundas

Toronto police officers said they were called to the intersection Wednesday afternoon for reports that a man was located with injuries.

4h ago

Man, 28, charged with murder in Scarborough double shooting

A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a double shooting in Scarborough that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Toronto police responded to a shooting at Victoria Park Avenue and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Heat expected to skyrocket early next week

A beautiful weekend will make way for the heat to skyrocket early next week. Meterologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

2:43
Midtown fire being investigated as suspected arson

An arson investigation is underway tonight after a fire broke out inside a midtown Toronto restaurant. Afua Baah with the blaze that forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings.

1h ago

2:42
Ontario NDP marks more than 1,000 days of RCMP Greenbelt investigation

Nearly three years since the Ford government started being criminally investigated by federal police, the RCMP still aren't releasing any information. As Mark McAllister reports, opposition parties suggest there could be more to uncover.

3h ago

0:41
Bianca Andreescu, Venus Williams among competitors at NBO

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and tennis great Venus Williams are among the big name competitors expected to join the National Bank Open this year.

5h ago

2:12
Should the TTC adopt its World Cup transit model?

The TTC saw a surge in trips, pedestrian and cycling activity around the Toronto Stadium during World Cup matches; however is it realistic to continue this level of service more frequently?

5h ago

More Videos