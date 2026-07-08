Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease loses no-hit bid in ninth inning

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease fell just short of the second no-hitter of his career.

Heilot Ramos’ single to centre to open the bottom of the ninth ended the no-hitter with the Blue Jays leading 10-0 on Wednesday. Blue Jays manager John Schneider then replaced Cease with Tyler Rogers.

Dave Stieb has the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history, notching it in 1990 in Cleveland.

Cease accomplished the feat with the San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals in 2024.

Cease set down the first 14 San Francisco hitters before he walked Willy Adames with two outs in the fifth. Cease also walked Drew Gilbert leading off the sixth.

Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho made a great running catch into the wall to open the eighth against Bryce Eldridge, preserving the no-hitter.

The All-Star right-hander, who entered Wednesday leading the American League in strikeouts, fanned 11 batters through eight innings. The Jays led 7-0.

Kazuma Okamoto’s opposite-field grand slam off Logan Webb capped the Blue Jays’ five-run first inning.

In Toronto’s 9-3 win Tuesday night, the Blue Jays retired the final 15 San Francisco hitters.