Risk of thunderstorms Thursday ahead of expected heat wave next week

Another heat wave is expected to descend on the GTA next week starting on Monday with highs near or above 30, feeling closer to 40.

Very muggy conditions continue to end off this week however, a cold front moving through southern Ontario will trigger scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon and continue into the early evening hours.

A yellow severe thunderstorm watch has already been issued for Pickering and Oshawa with a possibility of up to 60 millimetres of rain.

Local heavy downpours will be the primary threat with these storms along with strong winds. Following the cold front, clouds will slowly clear out throughout the day Friday, making way for a sunny and seasonal start to the weekend with a lot less humidity.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have mainly clear skies with highs of 26 C and 28 C.

Risk of storms returns on Monday with a high near 30 C which is also when the next round of humidity is expected to kick in. Tuesday could see a high of 31 C, feeling close to 40.