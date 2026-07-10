2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m.

Police say the pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, which then crashed into a pole.

Paramedics say the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

They also say three people — two adults and a child — who were in the vehicle involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.