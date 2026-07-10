2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted July 10, 2026 2:33 pm.
Last Updated July 10, 2026 2:39 pm.
Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m.
Police say the pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, which then crashed into a pole.
Paramedics say the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
They also say three people — two adults and a child — who were in the vehicle involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No further details were immediately available.