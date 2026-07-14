Man with gunshot wounds shows up at Scarborough hospital
Posted July 14, 2026 7:50 am.
Last Updated July 14, 2026 7:52 am.
Police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
Toronto Police say they received calls for gunshots heard in the area of Tapscott Road and Blackwell Avenue, near Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm discharge in the area.
Around this time, just before 2:30 a.m., the injured man walked into a hospital, according to investigators.
Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no word on suspects.