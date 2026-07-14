Man with gunshot wounds shows up at Scarborough hospital

Police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Police say they received calls for gunshots heard in the area of Tapscott Road and Blackwell Avenue, near Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm discharge in the area.

Around this time, just before 2:30 a.m., the injured man walked into a hospital, according to investigators.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no word on suspects.

SHOOTING:

2:25am

-adult male walked into a Toronto hospital with gunshot wound(s)

-injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening

-believed to have occurred in the Tapscott Rd and Blackwell Av area

-ongoing investigation

-Anyone w/info contact police 416-808-2222#GO1456729… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 14, 2026