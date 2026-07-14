2 men injured in collision involving vehicle and e-bike in North York

Toronto police say two men suffered serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle and an e‑bike in North York early on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leslie Street and Adra Grado Way, near Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said emergency crews received reports of a vehicle striking an e‑bike carrying two men. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Paramedics transported both e‑bike riders — two adult men — to a trauma centre with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The intersection saw traffic disruptions through the morning as officers examined the scene and crews worked to clear debris. Commuters were advised to expect delays while the investigation continued.

Police have not said what may have led to the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact investigators.