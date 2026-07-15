Ford government looks to axe rule that let Toronto MPPs expense Toronto hotel stays

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is looking to eliminate a rule that lets members of provincial parliament who live in and near Toronto expense hotel stays in the city.

It comes after Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho was heavily criticized Tuesday by opposition parties for billing taxpayers for more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel expenses since 2023 despite representing the north Toronto riding of Willowdale.

He has promised to reimburse the full amount, even though his expenses met the criteria for special circumstances under the legislature’s rules.

The legislature’s website says a snowstorm is an example of an acceptable case for members who live within 50 kilometres of Queen’s Park.

Government House Leader Steve Clark has written to the Speaker today, informing her he intends to eliminate the special circumstances rule.

He is asking the opposition parties for their agreement on it.