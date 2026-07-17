Man, 21, facing almost a dozen gun-related charges, second suspect sought

A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing almost a dozen gun-related charges, and police say they are searching for a second person in connection with the investigation.

Investigators say two men were walking in the Driftwood Avenue and Finch Avenue West area around 9:30 p.m. on July 15 when they spotted a police vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit chased after them, and they say they saw one of the men throw away a firearm.

Police managed to arrest one man, adding that during the course of the pursuit and arrest, two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a loaded firearm and an extended magazine, along with another loaded extended magazine in a satchel allegedly being carried by the arrested man was recovered.

Shevontae Stewart-Wilson is facing 10 firearms-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police have not released a description of the second man.