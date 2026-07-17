Man, 21, facing almost a dozen gun-related charges, second suspect sought

Photo of a gun and ammunition seized by Toronto Police Service officers on July 15, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 17, 2026 4:28 pm.

A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing almost a dozen gun-related charges, and police say they are searching for a second person in connection with the investigation.

Investigators say two men were walking in the Driftwood Avenue and Finch Avenue West area around 9:30 p.m. on July 15 when they spotted a police vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit chased after them, and they say they saw one of the men throw away a firearm.

Police managed to arrest one man, adding that during the course of the pursuit and arrest, two officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a loaded firearm and an extended magazine, along with another loaded extended magazine in a satchel allegedly being carried by the arrested man was recovered.

Shevontae Stewart-Wilson is facing 10 firearms-related charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police have not released a description of the second man.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in Mississauga stabbing; youth in custody

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they were called to a home in the Indian Grove and Indian Road area around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived,...

2h ago

Trump threatens Canada with more tariffs over wildfire smoke after Ford tells Republicans to stop 'chirping'

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to add more tariffs on Canada over what he described as “willful negligence” to prevent wildfires that have blanketed much of Ontario and some northern U.S. states...

2h ago

Ontario crews battling about 190 wildfires, half out of control: officials

Nearly 200 wildfires are blazing across northern Ontario, officials say, already burning a larger swath of land than all of last year's fires, quickly destroying at least one remote community and leaving some with little time to flee.

2h ago

'Incredibly rare' mistrial declared in Frank Stronach's sexual assault conviction

Frank Stronach has been granted a mistrial on his sexual assault conviction, a rare post-verdict ruling that leaves the billionaire businessman to face a single remaining conviction out of a dozen initial...

55m ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in Mississauga stabbing; youth in custody

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they were called to a home in the Indian Grove and Indian Road area around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived,...

2h ago

Trump threatens Canada with more tariffs over wildfire smoke after Ford tells Republicans to stop 'chirping'

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to add more tariffs on Canada over what he described as “willful negligence” to prevent wildfires that have blanketed much of Ontario and some northern U.S. states...

2h ago

Ontario crews battling about 190 wildfires, half out of control: officials

Nearly 200 wildfires are blazing across northern Ontario, officials say, already burning a larger swath of land than all of last year's fires, quickly destroying at least one remote community and leaving some with little time to flee.

2h ago

'Incredibly rare' mistrial declared in Frank Stronach's sexual assault conviction

Frank Stronach has been granted a mistrial on his sexual assault conviction, a rare post-verdict ruling that leaves the billionaire businessman to face a single remaining conviction out of a dozen initial...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
191 wildfires burning across Ontario, 81 not under control: Update from officials

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and local officials provide an update on the wildfires raging across Northwestern Ontario.

5h ago

1:06
Ford says MPP's that abuse expense claims will pay 'every single penny' back

Following Minister Stan Cho's resignation from cabinet, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said any other MPP's that have abused similar expenses will back back the claims but would not say if any other members of his caucus will resign.

6h ago

0:38
Stan Cho resigns from cabinet after backlash from hotel expense claims

Ontario's Tourism Minister Stan Cho says he is resigning from Premier Ford's cabinet following reports he spent $16K in hotel expenses.

7h ago

0:29
Scooter driver dies following crash near Bloor and Dufferin

A man who was operating a scooter has been pronounced dead following a crash involving a vehicle in Toronto’s west end.

7h ago

2:01
Toronto wakes up to clearer skies but air quality remains poor

Residents in Toronto and across the GTA are being advised to take precautions from the lingering wildfire smoke as the air quality remains poor.

8h ago

More Videos