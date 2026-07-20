2 injured after loose tire falls off vehicle, hitting another, on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 20, 2026 2:41 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 2:42 pm.

A section of westbound Highway 401 in Clarington remains closed after a loose tire came off a vehicle and struck a passing vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to a stretch of the highway near Newtonville Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a vehicle was travelling east when it lost one of its wheels that then crossed into the westbound lanes, hitting another vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the westbound vehicle were taken to hospital, OPP say, with one seriously hurt and the other with minor injuries.

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